PPP, PML-N teams meet today to iron out differences

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) teams will meet today to iron out differences after the recent high-level contacts between the two ruling allies.

Yesterday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari convened a virtual meeting of the PPP Committee on National Issues to deliberate on “significant challenges” facing the nation.

Members of the committee, including Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Naveed Qamar, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sardar Saleem Haider, Faisal Karim Kundi, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and Ali Haider Gilani, participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided that the PPP Committee on National Issues would meet with the government’s committee the following day to seek a resolution on pressing matters. The discussion aims to address the long-standing tensions between the PPP and coalition partner, the PML-N.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar last week had met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to address differences between the two parties.

The meeting underscored the coalition’s commitment to resolving disputes. A week-long dialogue process has been proposed to restore harmony and ensure effective governance.

Tensions have risen between the PPP and PML-N due to what Bilawal has described as unfulfilled commitments and exclusion from critical decision-making processes.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tasked Ishaq Dar with facilitating discussions to rebuild trust between the two ruling allies. This move follows a series of complaints from the PPP regarding the PML-N’s handling of key coalition agreements, including promises of equitable representation in policy-making and judicial appointments.

The dialogue initiative follows a recent meeting between Bilawal and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The JUI-F chief pressed for the swift passage of the Madrassa Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024. The government, wary of the potential escalation of the situation, has sought to engage parties like the PPP to maintain stability.

The PPP’s involvement in the coalition government remains crucial. While not officially part of the federal cabinet, the PPP holds influential positions, including the presidency, Senate chairmanship, and governorships in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Bilawal has also played a key role in recent legislative developments, such as the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment, which revised the Chief Justice appointment process.

The PPP chief has recently been actively engaging with provincial leaders to address pressing regional issues. Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefed him on the outcomes of a multi-party conference in Peshawar, which aimed to foster unity among political factions and resolve resource disputes in the region.

He also held discussions with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti regarding provincial development priorities. Bugti provided updates on projects under the Public Sector Development Programme, including the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Programme and the inauguration of a new cardiac hospital.