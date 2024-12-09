Monday, December 09, 2024
Pregnant woman shot dead in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  KARACHI: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman was shot dead near a private hospital in Karachi’s Kharadar area, local media citing police. According to details, the woman, identified as Fatima had visited the hospital to file a complaint against a security guard who had been harassing her.

According to police officials, Fatima’s husband reported that an unknown individual opened fire and hit his wife. The police revealed that the security guard in question was a relative of the deceased and had been harassing her for some time. Further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Earlier on October 3, a pregnant woman lost her life due to alleged negligence by doctors at a private hospital in Karachi. The family of the deceased had demanded justice from the Sindh government, health minister, and police.

