President ‘conveys’ reservations on madaris bill to govt

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has reportedly told the legal team of the government his reservations on the bill passed by the parliament on registration of religious seminaries.

Credible sources told The Nation that the President has finally sent back the bill without signing and with his objections to the parliament. In his comments, President Zardari maintained that after adoption of the 18th amendment, the registration of religious seminaries is the domain of provincial governments and not of the federal government. According to the sources, President Asif Ali Zardari further maintained that in this case the bill applies on Islamabad Capital Territory, however, ICT has already registration mechanism for registration, therefore, the bill could not be signed as per law and the Constitution.

President Asif Ali Zardari, according to the sources, has maintained that in the presence of an existing law, a new law could not be made, if it’s to be done then the existing law has to be repealed first by the parliament.

On the other side, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman has made it clear that the government is delaying the signing of the bill and testing the patience of his party.

He told a rally in Peshawar that there would be no compromise by his party on this position adopted by the presidency.

Fazl said he has spoken to Mufti Taqqi Usmani and it was agreed that on 17 December there would be a joint meeting of all seminaries which would adopt a joint position on the matter, therefore, the protest march against the government is not postponed.