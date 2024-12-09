Monday, December 09, 2024
Privatisation of Government Schools

December 09, 2024
Reports suggest that the Punjab Government has privatised several primary schools, with elementary schools next in line. This decision is ostensibly aimed at reducing the financial burden on the public exchequer and improving the quality of education. However, it reveals a troubling lack of commitment to addressing the needs of ordinary citizens.

Education, along with healthcare and other basic facilities, is a fundamental responsibility of the government. Handing over public schools to private entities reflects a failure to implement meaningful reforms in the education sector.

Teachers in government schools are often disrespected and burdened with non-teaching responsibilities such as distributing Ramzan packages, conducting censuses, and managing elections. They are overlooked for promotions and denied adequate facilities, further demoralising them. Instead of privatising schools, the government must invest in improving infrastructure, addressing teacher shortages, and creating an environment conducive to effective teaching.

Daniyal condemns PTI’s human shield tactics against state

Private schools, often run by profit-driven entities, hire underqualified teachers on meagre salaries and provide substandard education. In contrast, government schoolteachers are typically more qualified and need only the right support to realise their potential.

The Chief Minister must review this decision and prioritise reforms that strengthen public education rather than handing it over to private interests. Feedback from educators and an emphasis on quality over profit are crucial for creating a robust education system.

GHULAM MUJTABA,

Rawalpindi.

