PTI warns of civil disobedience if demands not met

PTI warns of civil disobedience if demands not met
Monitoring Report
December 09, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) has warned that it will pursue a civil disobedience campaign at home and globally if its demands are not met.

“We will provide details on the timeframe of the civil disobedience campaign at a later date, but we hope it will not come to that,” said Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan while holding a press conference alongside PTI Senator Shibli Faraz, Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram and PTI leader Asad Qaiser in Peshawar on Sunday.

A recent message posted on party founder Imran Khan’s X account announced the formation of a five-member negotiation team comprising Ayub, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja, and Asad Qaiser.

This team will negotiate with the federal government on two points: the release of political prisoners facing trial and the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26.

Imran had warned that if these two demands are not accepted, a civil disobedience movement will be started from December 14, adding that the government will be responsible for the consequences. Imran also announced a grand gathering in Peshawar on December 13 to pay homage to the supporters who died during the November 26 protest in the capital.

“Imran Khan has made a five-member negotiation committee made up of Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapir, Sunni Ittehad Council Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza and myself,” Ayub said.

“We are ready and empowered to negotiate on any issue with anybody with open hearts. We will negotiate with whoever is in power,” he added. “These names were personally selected by Imran Khan.”

Ayub reiterated the party founder’s demands, namely the release of incarcerated PTI members and supporters, as well as a judicial inquiry to probe the events of May 9, 2023.

