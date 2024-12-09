Monday, December 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab CM Maryam reaches China for 8-day official visit

Punjab CM Maryam reaches China for 8-day official visit
Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday reached China on eight-day (8-15 December) official visit. She is the first Pakistani female Chief Minister to visit China. Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and a high-level delegation is accompanying her. CM Maryam Nawaz will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. She will meet Chinese ministers, high-ranking officials and experts and will also attend various meetings, events and conferences in China.  CM Maryam Nawaz has been invited to visit China by the ruling Communist Party of China.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1733634534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024