Punjab CM Maryam reaches China for 8-day official visit

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday reached China on eight-day (8-15 December) official visit. She is the first Pakistani female Chief Minister to visit China. Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and a high-level delegation is accompanying her. CM Maryam Nawaz will visit Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. She will meet Chinese ministers, high-ranking officials and experts and will also attend various meetings, events and conferences in China. CM Maryam Nawaz has been invited to visit China by the ruling Communist Party of China.