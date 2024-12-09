Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service suspended again, commuters frustrated

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi again been suspended for repairs, leaving commuters facing significant difficulties. According to a channel report, the bus service has been entirely halted from Saddar Station to Faizabad, affecting thousands of daily passengers. This comes shortly after a previous six-day closure for track maintenance, raising concerns among the public. Citizens have expressed frustration over the frequent suspensions, pointing to the slow pace of repair work on the track as a persistent issue. Many commuters are now struggling to find alternative modes of transportation. Authorities have yet to provide a timeline for the completion of the repair work or the resumption of services.