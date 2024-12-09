Monday, December 09, 2024
Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service suspended again, commuters frustrated

INP
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Rawalpindi Metro Bus again been suspended for repairs, leaving commuters facing significant difficulties. According to a channel report, the bus service has been entirely halted from Saddar Station to Faizabad, affecting thousands of daily passengers. This comes shortly after a previous six-day closure for track maintenance, raising concerns among the public. Citizens have expressed frustration over the frequent suspensions, pointing to the slow pace of repair work on the metro bus track as a persistent issue. Many commuters are now struggling to find alternative modes of transportation. Authorities have yet to provide a timeline for the completion of the repair work or the resumption of services.

INP

