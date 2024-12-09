Report underlines need to curb fake news in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - A report released by the international organisation Fake News Watchdog has emphasized the urgent need for measures to curb fake news in Pakistan.

The investigative report has been released in the context of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) recent protest in Islamabad. It said fabricated news stemming from the PTI protest played a destructive role, with the spread of unverified information tarnishing Pakistan’s image globally.

The report revealed that a fabricated and dangerous statement attributed to the Interior Minister about citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir circulated widely. Similarly, false news related to an alleged video message from PTI’s founder also spread. The report noted that fake news regarding the arrest of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and former first lady Bushra Bibi intensified the protests, while rumours about hundreds of bodies at PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals had a negative impact.

Additionally, reports about PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser being appointed PTI chairman was proved false, and a fake account under the name of PTI founder’s son, Suleman Isa Khan, was allegedly used to incite party workers. News about the transfer of the PTI founder from Adiala Jail also turned out to be baseless.

The watchdog’s findings also dismissed claims about 600 resignations from Army academies during the protest, and false reports of shootings targeting Asad Qaiser and Mehmood Khan Achakzai were debunked. The report highlighted the negative effects of statements by a senior PTI leader Qasim Suri regarding the PTI founder’s health. An old image of the protest was falsely used in a news conference by Attock DPO Ghayas Gul.

Another widely discussed fake news story involved the death of a PTI worker allegedly falling from a container during prayers. However, when the worker later appeared and met with the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the death rumours proved false. The report concluded that fake news created significant challenges not only for security agencies but also for PTI leadership. Victims of misinformation included the government, security institutions, and political parties. The report emphasized the urgent need for measures to curb fake news in Pakistan.