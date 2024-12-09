Monday, December 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rickshaw-Vigo collision claims 3 lives in Okara

NEWS WIRE
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Okara   -  A tragic road accident occurred near Tubruq Ada on Sunday, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake as three people, including a child lost their lives and three others suffered critical injuries. According to Rescue Officials, the accident occurred when a rickshaw collided with a Vigo trawler while attempting to make a U-turn, private news channel reported.  Rescue 1122 teams responded promptly to the emergency and transported the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine its cause. Okara police officials are currently reviewing the circumstances surrounding the accident and will take necessary action once the inquiry is complete.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1733634534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024