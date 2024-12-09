Second Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival to start from 10th

LAHORE - The Second Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival 2024-25 is set to begin on December 10 and will run until January 30, 2025. The festival will be inaugurated by Sindh Minister for Women Development, Shahina Sher Ali, at a ceremony scheduled for 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, at Government Girls Degree College, Lines Area. The opening event will feature a tug-of-war competition.

This announcement was made by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, along withSports Advisor to Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan and Chairman Organizing Committee AC Hazim Bangwar, during a press briefing. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, who has been patronizing this event, had promised this grand event during the conclusion of the inaugural festival in June.

An organizing committee, chaired by Assistant Commissioner and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Hazim Bangwar, has been formed to oversee the preparations.The festival will feature competitions in boxing, kabaddi, wheelchair basketball, rowing, table tennis, badminton (for both boys and girls), cricket, and a cultural show. The Commissioner Karachiemphasized the importance of maintaining high standards for the games. “The organizing committee must ensure the provision of top-class facilities to all players on the ground. Umpiring standards should be excellent, and players should be awarded valuable prizes to encourage their participation.”

The event locations for various competitions have also been announced. Tug-of-War: Government Girls Degree College, Lines Area. Table Tennis and Badminton: Government National College (college teams only). Boxing: Kakri Ground. Wheelchair Basketball: Aram Bagh. Kabaddi: KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road and Rowing: Karachi Boat Club.

The festival’s organizing team includes seasoned professionals such as Prof Zahida Parveen, Prof Dr Javed Ahmed Abbasi, M Asghar Baloch (table tennis and badminton), Ghulam Yaseen (kabaddi), Dinshaw B Avari (rowing), Taha Saleem (cricket), and Javed Rais (wheelchair basketball).

Prizes for each event will be distributed immediately after the finals of the respective competitions. For further details, the organizing committee can be contacted at 021-99206650.