SED bans mobile phones in schools to ensure discipline

The School Education Department (SED) has imposed a ban on mobile phone usage in all public sector schools to promote discipline and transparency in the educational system.

In a 20-point set of guidelines issued by the department, district and tehsil education officers, along with school heads, have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the new rules.

Under the directives, teachers, students, and non-teaching staff must submit their mobile phones to the head teacher during school hours. Staff members are also required to follow a prescribed dress code, including wearing closed shoes, while both teachers and students must display name badges at all times.

The guidelines further specify that staff must wear navy blue jerseys, and students are expected to appear in proper uniforms. Each class must appoint a representative, and three to four motivational banners or flex boards are to be displayed on the school premises.

Other measures include maintaining a student attendance register and dedicating a section on classroom whiteboards to display attendance, subjects, and key teaching points. Teachers are required to write lesson topics and essential points on the whiteboard during class.

Additionally, regular monitoring of students’ grooming, such as checking nails and hair, is now mandatory. Teachers must wear wristwatches, and the attendance of all teaching staff, including the head teacher, is compulsory during morning assemblies.