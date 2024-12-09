Seminary Bill Stalemate

The prolonged delay in the passage of the seminary bill, attributed to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s strategic brinkmanship, underscores the fragile balance within the government alliance. Reports suggest that Fazlur Rehman, leveraging the bill to secure concessions during the 26th Amendment’s passage, has sown discord within the coalition. More troubling, however, is his thinly veiled threat to stage another march on the capital should his demands remain unmet—a modus operandi that has increasingly become a norm in Pakistan’s political playbook.

The government must navigate this standoff with caution. Engaging in dialogue and finding an amicable resolution is imperative, not only to avoid destabilisation in Islamabad but also to preserve the integrity of the legislative process. Meeting such demands under the threat of street agitation undermines democratic governance and sets a dangerous precedent for future negotiations. At the heart of the matter is the recurring theme of unresolved issues festering into crises. The seminaries’ integration into mainstream education, while politically contentious, is a critical reform for the nation’s socio-economic stability. Continued delays in passing and implementing the bill erode trust in the government’s ability to lead decisively on vital reforms.

If left unchecked, such crises will only compound, leading to long-term instability that the country can ill afford. Political expediency must not come at the expense of national cohesion or the welfare of the people. It is high time for the political leadership to prioritise pragmatic governance over short-term gains. Pakistan’s challenges demand a vision that transcends immediate alliances and threats—a vision rooted in securing a stable, equitable future for all its citizens.

This bill, and the manner in which it is resolved, will not just test the government’s mettle but also reflect its commitment to lasting reform over fleeting compromises.