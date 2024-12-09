Shahid Afridi charms youth at session of 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference

KARACHI - Cricket legend Shahid Afridi captivated the youth at the “Main Hoon Karachi” session of 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference –Jashan-e- Karachi held at the Jaun Elia Lawn. Zafar Malik, CEO of Hope Not Out is also presented at this occasion meanwhile Abdullah Sultan moderated the session.

Shahid Afridi shared his connection to Karachi and his love for cricket. He said that “I have a strong bond with Karachi; it’s my city. From a young age, I was passionate about cricket, playing in the streets and alleys of Karachi, having faith in Allah made every challenge easier to overcome.

Afridi discussed his early cricket journey, starting from Under-14 cricket and progressing to the national team. He was known for his aggressive batting style, often hitting sixes and fours instead of playing singles and doubles, earning him the nickname “Boom Boom Afridi” on the field.

The session also highlighted Afridi’s philanthropic work through his organization, Hope Not Out, with a documentary showcasing its efforts. Afridi explained that he started the charity in his father’s name, beginning with a clinic in a rural village where women used to travel hundreds of miles for medical treatment. Thanks to the clinic, these women now receive quality healthcare without having to travel far.

Zafar Malik, CEO of Hope Not Out, shared an interesting insight, saying, “While Afridi is known for his fiery on-field persona, many don’t see his other side. His foundation operates 12 mobile hospitals across the country, providing water to villages without it, focusing on education for children, especially girls.”

Afridi also encouraged the audience to focus on children’s education and upbringing, urging them to expose kids to real life rather than the world of TikTok. Talking about recent cricket matters, Afridi expressed his concerns regarding Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy, saying he was not ready to be captain, but if given a chance like Babar Azam, he should have been given a longer opportunity to prove himself. Afridi expressed his satisfaction with Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy, believing that he deserved to take over after Babar Azam.

Discussing the talent pool in Pakistan, Afridi emphasized that there was no shortage of talent in the country, but the real issue was the lack of cricket academies. He shared his frustration with local authorities for not addressing this need but mentioned that he was now working towards establishing these academies himself. Afridi concluded that a true cricketer is not just someone who performs on the field but also someone who works tirelessly behind the scenes on fitness and performance.