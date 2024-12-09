SSP chairs meeting on law & order, crime statistics, police performance

LARKANA - SSP Larkana, Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, presided over a police meeting in Larkana on Sunday.

The meeting focused on various important topics, including law and order, police performance, crime statistics, targeted and intelligence-based operations, and efforts against narcotics dealers. Additionally, they reviewed issues related to advertising in murder cases, cover-ups, and the arrests of active suspects, along with other departmental matters.

During the meeting, SSP Larkana updated the DSPs of the district on the progress of various investigations and the conclusions being reached. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive briefing on the cases. SSP Larkana issued strict orders to target activists, drug dealers, and individuals involved in social evils, as well as their facilitators.

He stated that, following the instructions of IG Sindh Ghulamul Nabi Memon, legal action will be taken against motorists without a valid driving license and those under the age of 18 who are driving. A driving license will be a mandatory requirement for operating vehicles within the district, he said and reiterated that strict legal action will be enforced against anyone violating these regulations. He stated that the law should be enforced regarding unlicensed drivers, speeding, and the confiscation of vehicles belonging to one-wheeling riders. He added that by implementing 550 regulations, parents of underage drivers will also be held accountable under the law.

The SSP of Larkana issued clear instructions to the officers, stating that if a driver is caught without a license and an accident occurs resulting in a citizen’s death, an FIR will be filed under Section 302 for murder.

He urged all citizens to obtain a driving license without delay to avoid any potential trouble for themselves and their parents.

He advised following all traffic rules and visiting the Driving License Branch or the Police Facilitation Center in Larkana to obtain a learner’s license as soon as possible. Citizens can also visit the Sindh Police website to apply for a driving license from home, he added.

The meeting, which included DSPs and traffic sergeants, was attended by DSP Driving License Ahmad Khan Sheikh.

During the meeting, the SSP emphasized the need for action against those who violate traffic rules and engage in illegal encroachments, ordering the clearing of roads.