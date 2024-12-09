The toppling of Bashar al-Assad marks the return of the frozen Syrian civil war, with the region now splintered into a patchwork of competing interests. As global attention fixated on Ukraine, the Syrian battlefield re-emerged as a prize for those who could exploit the vacuum. An alliance comprising Israel, US-backed Al-Qaeda and ISIS operatives, Ukrainian drone specialists, and Turkish forces has dismantled what remained of Assad’s regime. Damascus and Aleppo, long-standing symbols of resistance, have fallen, and the country has been effectively carved up.

Israel has expanded its control near the Golan Heights, underscoring its strategic ambitions. Turkey now wields significant influence in the Idlib region, and US-supported Kurdish factions continue to dominate the resource-rich east. Assad loyalists, meanwhile, cling to Russian bases along the Mediterranean coast, their sphere of influence shrinking by the day.

The shifting power dynamics come as no surprise. With Russia entangled in Ukraine and Iran cautious about standing alone against the West, Syria became an easy target. The question now is not just about the fate of Syria but about the broader implications of these developments. The geopolitical landscape in the region increasingly reflects the contours of the “Greater Israel” vision, a long-term project of territorial expansion couched in the guise of regional security.

The tragedy of Syria is not only its dismemberment but the stark hypocrisy of international actors who continue to justify their interference under the guise of counter-terrorism and democracy promotion. This conflict underscores the need for a re-examination of global power structures that allow such unbridled exploitation. For the Syrian people, yet another chapter of suffering unfolds, leaving behind shattered lives and a fractured nation.