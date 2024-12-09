Syrian rebels topple President Bashar al-Assad

AMMAN/BEIRUT/CAIRO - Syrian rebels declared they had ousted President Bashar al-Assad after seizing control of Damascus on Sunday, forcing him to flee and ending his family’s decades of autocratic rule after more than 13 years of civil war. In a seismic moment for the Middle East, the Islamist rebels also dealt a major blow to the influence of Russia and Iran in Syria in the heart of the region - allies who had propped up Assad during critical periods in the war but were distracted by other crises recently.

The rebels said they had entered the capital with no sign of army deployments. Thousands of people in cars and on foot congregated at a main square in Damascus waving and chanting “Freedom” from a half century of Assad family rule, witnesses said.

People were seen walking inside the Al-Rawda Presidential Palace, with some leaving carrying furniture from inside. “We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and releasing their chains,” the rebels said.

Leading rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani said there was no room for turning back. “The future is ours,” he said in a statement read on Syria’s state TV after his forces took over Damascus. The Syrian rebel coalition said on Sunday it is continuing work to complete the transfer of power in Syria to a transitional governing body with full executive powers.

“The great Syrian revolution has moved from the stage of struggle to overthrow the Assad regime to the struggle to build a Syria together that befits the sacrifices of its people,” it added in a statement.

The Syrian armed opposition command said it will impose a curfew in Damascus, starting at 4 pm local time (1300 UTC/GMT) till 5 am on Monday.

The Military Operations Administration, which posted the decision on Telegram, did not state a reason for the curfew.

The pace of events stunned Arab capitals and raised concerns about a new wave of instability in a region already in turmoil following the spread of conflict after the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing Gaza war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Assad’s fall was a direct result of blows that Israel has dealt to Iran and its ally Hezbollah.

French President Emmanuel Macron said “the barbaric state has fallen” and paid tribute to the Syrian people.

Underscoring the lightning changes, Iran’s embassy was stormed by Syrian rebels, Iran’s English-language Press TV reported.

Iran, whose elite Revolutionary Guards have faced deadly Israeli strikes in Syria, gave a measured response. Its foreign ministry said Syria’s fate is the sole responsibility of the Syrian people and should be pursued without foreign imposition or destructive intervention.

Lebanese-based Hezbollah, which provided crucial support to Assad for years, withdrew all of its forces from Syria on Saturday as rebel factions approached Damascus, two Lebanese security sources told a wire service on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Syria’s ousted president Bashar al-Assad and his family were in Moscow, Russian news agencies announced Sunday evening citing a Kremlin source, hours after he fled the country as rebels entered Damascus. “Assad and members of his family have arrived in Moscow,” the source told the TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Assad had left office and departed the country after giving orders for a peaceful handover of power.

The Syrian rebel coalition said it was continuing work to complete the transfer of power in the country to a transitional governing body with full executive powers.

Throughout the civil war, security forces held hundreds of thousands of people seized into detention camps where international human rights organisations say torture was universal practice. Families were often told nothing of their loved-ones’ fate.

Bewildered and elated prisoners poured out of Syrian jails on Sunday, shouting with joy as they emerged from one of the world’s most notorious detention systems.

Newly freed prisoners ran through the Damascus streets holding up the fingers of both hands to show how many years they had been in prison, asking passers-by what had happened, not immediately understanding that Assad had fallen.

Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali called for free elections in a country where Assad’s opponents faced barrel bombs.

Jalali also said he had been in contact with Golani to discuss managing the transitional period, marking a notable development in efforts to shape Syria’s political future.

The collapse of Assad’s rule followed a shift in the balance of power in the Middle East after many leaders of Hezbollah, a lynchpin of Assad’s battlefield force, were killed by Israel over the past two months.

Meanwhile, Israel has pushed tanks over the border into the buffer zone with Syria after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ousted earlier on Sunday after rebel forces captured the capital Damasus.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he has ordered the military to “seize” a UN-patrolled buffer zone between the Israeli-occupied and Syrian-controlled Golan Heights.

He said a 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria “has collapsed”, so he “directed the [military] yesterday to seize the buffer zone and the commanding positions nearby.”

“We will not allow any hostile force to establish itself on our border,” he added.

Earlier the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Assad had left office and departed the country after being ousted by Syrian rebels, who ended the 50-year Assad dynasty in a lightning offensive that has raised fears of a new wave of instability in the Middle East.

In a statement, the ministry said that Assad had ordered a peaceful handover but did not say where he was now. The ministry denied Russia’s role in talks about his departure and added that Russian military bases in Syria were at a state of high alert, although there was no serious threat to them at the current time.

A Syrian Air plane took off from Damascus airport around the time the capital was reported to have been taken by rebels, according to data from the Flightradar website.

The aircraft initially flew towards Syria’s coastal region, a stronghold of Assad’s Alawite sect, but then made an abrupt U-turn and flew in the opposite direction for a few minutes before disappearing off the map. The wire service could not immediately ascertain who was on board.

Two Syrian sources said there was a very high probability that Assad may have been killed in a plane crash as it was a mystery why the plane took a surprise U turn and disappeared off the map according to data from the Flightradar website.

As Syrians expressed joy, Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said the country should have free elections so Syrians can choose who they want.

But that would require a smooth transition in a country with complex competing interests, from the rebels to groups with links to the United States, Russia and Turkey.

Suspected Israeli strikes hit Mazzeh district of Damascus, one Lebanese and one Syrian security source said on Sunday.

Jets believed to be Israeli bombed the Khalkhala air base in southern Syria that was evacuated by the Syrian army overnight, two regional security sources told a wire service.

The Israeli government had no immediate comment on the reported strikes, which one of the sources said appeared to be aimed at preventing weapons falling into the hands of radical Islamist groups.

When the celebrations fade, Syria’s new leaders will face the daunting task of trying to deliver stability to a diverse country with competing factions that will need billions of dollars in aid and investments to rebuild.

Syria’s long civil war, which erupted in 2011 as an uprising against Assad’s rule, turned cities to rubble and killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Stakeholders range from Turkey to the United States to Islamists to Kurds.

One possible challenge could be a resurgence of Islamic State which imposed a reign of terror in large swathes of Syria and Iraq and directed external operations during its prime.