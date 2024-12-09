Syrians stroll through Assad’s palaces, take furniture and ornaments

Damascus - Groups of Syrians strolled through the palaces of President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday following his ouster, wandering from room to room, posing for photographs, and with some taking items of furniture or ornaments. Video obtained by a wire service showed people entering the Al-Rawda Presidential Palace, as children ran through the grand rooms and men slid a large trunk across the ornate floor. Several men carried smart chairs over their shoulders. In a storeroom, cupboards had been ransacked and objects strewn across the floor.

Video of another palace, the Muhajreen Palace, verified by the wire service, showed groups of men and women walking across a white marble floor and through tall wooden doors. A man carried a vase in his hand, and a large cabinet stood empty with its doors ajar.

Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus on Sunday, forcing Assad to flee and ending his family’s decades of rule after more than 13 years of civil war in a seismic moment for the Middle East.

Assad, who had not spoken in public since the sudden rebel advance a week ago, flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination earlier on Sunday, two senior army officers told Reuters, as rebels said they had entered the capital with no sign of army deployments.

Lebanon says boosting troops on Syria border after Assad’s fall

The Lebanese army said on Sunday it was reinforcing its presence on the border with neighbouring Syria, after the government of President Bashar al-Assad fell and rebels took the capital Damascus.

“In light of rapid developments and delicate circumstances that the region is going through... units tasked with monitoring and controlling the northern and eastern borders have been reinforced, in conjunction with tightening surveillance measures,” the army said in a statement.

On Sunday, Syrian rebels swept into Damascus declaring they had toppled “tyrant” Assad, whose current whereabouts are unknown after he reportedly fled the country.

An AFP correspondent saw dozens of cars lining the main Masnaa crossing between the two countries as Syrian families returned home, with crowds cheering and chanting anti-Assad slogans.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he discussed the situation at the Syrian border in a call with army commander Joseph Aoun and security forces chiefs. Mikati insisted “in these calls on the priority of tightening control over the border and distancing Lebanon from the repercussions of the developments in Syria”, his office said in a statement. Authorities say Lebanon currently hosts around two million Syrians, while more than 800,000 are registered with the United Nations -- the highest number of refugees per capita in the world. Many fled Syria after its civil war began following the repression of anti-government protests in 2011.