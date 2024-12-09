Testing lab prepares stock of viable, suitable seeds

Peshawar - The newly established ‘Seed Testing Lab’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has prepared a stock of viable and suitable seeds to be utilized in four divisions of the province for the upcoming spring plantation season.

“The Forest Department has set up an internationally accredited laboratory that tests seed purity, viability, germination, and tetrazolium for the production of quality seeds that can yield better results in growing forests and increasing green cover,” said Ashir Shuaib, Assistant Director Research and Development, Forest Department KP.

Talking to APP, Ashir informed that orchards have been developed in different areas of the province to obtain quality seeds, which are now being tested at the lab for viability. This initiative is expected to help grow resilient forests capable of withstanding climate change impacts while providing better outcomes for the department and the public.

Ashir highlighted that, previously, the department lacked a proper Seed Testing Lab, which hindered the evaluation of seed quality used during spring and monsoon plantation drives. With the establishment of the lab, the Forest Department now ensures the availability of pathogen-free quality seeds that deliver desired results within the stipulated time.

The seed stock has been stored in storage facilities set up in Manshera and Malakand divisions under optimal conditions and will be used during the spring plantation season. The lab also has the potential to generate revenue for the Forest Department by testing seed quality for international organizations such as USAID, FAO, and the UN, which require certified seeds for their projects. The Seed Testing Lab evaluates seed viability, germination percentages under various treatments, moisture content, preservation methods, and utilization plans for hard seeds. Such efforts are expected to enhance the province’s forest cover and contribute significantly to environmental sustainability.