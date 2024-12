ISLAMABAD - The 49th death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Mushir Kazmi was observed on Sunday. He was born in 1915 in Ambala, British India. Mushir Kazmi was known for his beautiful ghazals, nazms, and film songs. He started his career in film songwriting with the film Dupatta, whose music was composed by Feroze Nizami. During the 1965 Pakistan-India war, Mushir Kazmi’s national song, Ae Rah Haq Ke Shaheedoo, Wafa Ki Tasveero, became very popular. Mushir Kazmi passed away on December 8, 1975.