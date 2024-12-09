Trump pledges to pardon those convicted in US Capitol attack

President-elect Donald Trump pledged to make immediate and significant changes after taking office on January 20, such as pardons for those convicted in the attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In an interview with NBC News broadcast on Sunday, Trump expressed concerns over the treatment of those convicted in connection with the Capitol breach, calling it a "very nasty system" and noting that some have been imprisoned for years.

“I’m going to be acting very quickly. First day,” Trump said, referring to the people convicted in the attack.

He said there could be exceptions to his approach, adding that "if someone was radical, crazy.”

On Jan. 6, 2021, far-right groups and Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. The attack drew widespread condemnation.

Trump addresses undocumented immigrants

Trump also discussed the issue of undocumented immigrants in the US, reiterating his stance on immigration. "We have to end it," he said, emphasizing the importance of resolving the situation.

He also expressed his desire to end birthright citizenship, proposing that children born to parents who are not legally in the country should no longer automatically receive citizenship.

He emphasized his commitment to deporting undocumented immigrants, particularly criminals.

“We have to get the criminals out of our country,” Trump said, acknowledging that deporting those who entered the US illegally would not be easy but emphasizing the need for action.

He also addressed the issue of children with legal status but undocumented parents by saying, “I don’t want to be breaking up families. So the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together, and you have to send them all back.”