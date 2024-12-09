Monday, December 09, 2024
Two terrorists killed, one captured in Dera Ismail Khan operation: ISPR

6:53 PM | December 09, 2024
National

Security forces killed two terrorists and captured another in an injured condition during an operation in Dera Ismail Khan, the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported on Monday.

According to the ISPR, the intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Kulachi area following reports of terrorist presence. During the operation, security personnel effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the elimination of two individuals.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who were reportedly involved in attacks on security forces and targeted killings of innocent civilians.

A sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.

The ISPR reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country, stating, “Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism.”

