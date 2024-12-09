Umar Siddiq’s 78* powers Lake City Panthers to first win

LAHORE - Opening batter Umar Siddiq delivered a scintillating unbeaten 78, while all-rounder Amad Butt claimed three wickets, as Lake City Panthers cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Engro Dolphins in the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Siddiq showcased his dominance with a fiery 53-ball knock, studded with four towering sixes and eight boundaries. He propelled Panthers to a brisk start with 33 runs in the first three overs and by the tenth over, the team had reached 86 for the loss of Sharjeel Khan (14). Siddiq and Haider Ali stitched together a blazing 101-run partnership for the second wicket, taking the team within striking distance of the 161-run target. Haider’s 28-ball 46 featured five fours and two sixes. Mubasir Khan sealed the victory in style, smashing a six to finish unbeaten on 16. Earlier, Engro Dolphins posted a total of 160/8. M Huraira top-scored with a 32-ball 37 while M Suleman hit 34 off 27 balls, M Ghazi Ghori 27 off 16 and Shayan Sheikh 20 off 12. For the Panthers, Amad Butt grabbed 3/19 and M Ibtisam 2/30. Today (Monday), Stallions face Lions at 12 pm at Pindi Stadium.