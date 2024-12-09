UNICEF, IRI establish SBCTT for child rights

Peshawar - UNICEF and the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) have announced the establishment of a Social and Behaviour Change Think Tank (SBCTT), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at advancing strategies for child rights and community well-being.

“The SBCTT will serve as a hub for evidence-based research, capacity enhancement, and the development and implementation of strategic gender-transformative social behavioural initiatives at national and provincial levels,” shared Fehmida Khan, Gender and Development Specialist at UNICEF.

The Think Tank aims to promote consensus-based decision-making by aligning applied behavioural science principles with religious values. It will also foster harmony and inclusivity in addressing social changes, including challenges like child marriage, out-of-school children, and violence against children, Fehmida explained.

Regular collaboration with an advisory committee will ensure the integration of strategic feedback and advocacy support into its programs, thereby strengthening the overall impact of its work.

Fehmida highlighted that three sections of UNICEF Pakistan—Social Behavioural Change, Child Protection, and Gender—are honored to be part of this transformative initiative.

These sections contribute their expertise to instill critical capacities in researchers focusing on child rights, gender equality, and social dialogue.

By guiding research proposals, fostering community engagement at the provincial level, and leading national advocacy efforts, the Think Tank aims to integrate a gender-transformative lens into applied behavioural science approaches. “Through collaborative efforts, the SBCTT will empower communities, amplify the voices of children and adolescents, and pave the way for sustainable development rooted in inclusivity and equity,” Fehmida expressed.

The initiative has drawn widespread applause from child rights activists and public health experts.

