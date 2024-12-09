Vetrerinary experts, progressive farmers underscore need to establish livestock breeders forum

HYDERABAD - National and international veterinary experts, along with progressive farmers, have underscored the urgent need to establish a Livestock Breeders Forum and initiate research to protect the country’s indigenous animal breeds.

They highlighted the importance of adopting sustainable artificial insemination techniques and modern technologies to genetically improve animal breeds, thereby boosting milk and meat production and forming alliances to enhance exports.

Addressing the closing session of the two-day Livestock Breeders Forum organized by Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission, Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah stated that there remains significant potential for government support in the livestock sector.

He suggested exploring partnerships with neighboring countries to acquire superior animal breeds and recommended that grants for improving livestock quality be provided directly to farmers. Opposing agricultural taxation without sufficient facilities, the minister called such policies inappropriate. He also praised Sindh Agriculture University for its proactive efforts and pledged to advocate for increased support from the Sindh Cabinet. Secretary of Universities and Boards, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, emphasized the importance of initiatives like this forum to address critical issues and urged institutions to facilitate direct market connections for farmers.

SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri highlighted the economic potential of agriculture and livestock, asserting that these sectors could outperform industries in driving economic growth. He stated that a 6% annual increase in productivity in agriculture and livestock could reduce poverty by 50% over the next decade. Dr. Marri called for a shift in research focus toward improving quality and productivity rather than just increasing the number of animals.

Secretary of Sindh Higher Education Commission, Moeenuddin Siddiqui, recommended fostering superior breeds through research and exploring livestock export opportunities, particularly to countries such as Saudi Arabia. He advocated forming a collaborative alliance involving the government, academia, research institutions, and farmers to strengthen the livestock sector.

Speaking virtually from the United States, Professor Emeritus Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Memon highlighted the reliance on modern technology in global livestock advancements and urged veterinary professionals and young experts to seize the numerous opportunities available in the field.

Chairman of SIDA, Qabool Muhammad Khatian, acknowledged the substantial work underway in Sindh’s livestock sector and stressed the need for institutions to enhance research aimed at improving local breeds. Progressive farmer Nazoo Dharejo proposed extending such programs to rural areas to maximize their benefits for small-scale farmers.

Sindh Minister for Social Welfare Mir Tariq Ali Talpur, addressing the second session, recognized the significant role of livestock in addressing economic challenges in underprivileged areas. He encouraged universities, the livestock sector, and progressive farmers to provide guidance to locals, especially women, who play a vital role in the livestock economy.

The forum included technical discussions led by prominent experts such as Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, farmer leader Ghulam Akbar Dars, Syed Zarar Haider Shah, and Dr. Parshotam Khatri. Contributions from leading researchers, including Dr. Jan Muhammad Mari, Dr. Chandra Kumar, Dr. Aqeel Ahmed Memon, Dr. Ghulam Bilal, Dr. Mubarak Jatoi, Dr. Seema Baloch, Dr. Saeed Ahmed Soomro, and others, enriched the sessions with valuable insights and findings.

Key recommendations arising from the forum included adopting advanced genetic technologies and artificial reproduction programs to enhance local breeds, improve disease resistance, and increase productivity. Suggestions emphasized increasing genetic diversity, minimizing inbreeding, and expanding breeding services to goats, donkeys, and horses. Measures to prevent the premature slaughter of buffalo calves through collaboration with district administrations, departments, and educational institutions were also proposed.

The experts recommended promoting the local production of soybeans to meet livestock protein needs and called for strengthening embryo transfer laboratories and genomic facilities to develop high-quality breeds. Subsidies for sex-selected semen and embryo transfer technologies were suggested to ensure wider adoption of these advancements.

Participants also urged the government to invest in research, farmer training, and awareness programs while formalizing the sector through livestock keeper registration. The forum concluded with a strong commitment to leveraging innovation, collaboration, and policy support to unlock the immense potential of Pakistan’s livestock industry as a driver of economic growth.