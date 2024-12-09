Monday, December 09, 2024
Work orders issued for Rs1.37tr Lahore development plan

NEWS WIRE
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Work orders were issued for Rs1.37 trillion Lahore development plan, here on Sunday. The chief minister office sources told newsmen that the mega Lahore revamping plan was aimed at overhauling the city’s infrastructure, focusing on renovating streets, alleys, and neighbourhoods. They said the development plan included upgrading drainage systems, paving roads, installing street-lights, and restoring parks and cemeteries. Of the total funds, Rs78 billion had been earmarked for 867 specific schemes. Additionally, Rs590 million would be directed towards improving suburban and underdeveloped areas. The Lahore revamping plan is structured into three main packages: the first package covers six zonal development projects, the second includes three projects, and the third focuses on schemes for suburban and marginalized areas. Meanwhile, the chief minister has set a 10-month deadline for completion of the extensive revitalisation effort.

