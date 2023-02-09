Share:

Pakistani fishermen, who were released earlier from Indian jail, have reached home via Wagah border crossing.

The 12 fishermen were handed over to Pakistan by Indian authorities at the Wagah border in Lahore. The released fishermen belong to Sindh and Azad Kashmir.

India’s maritime security forces had taken them into custody for allegedly violating their territorial waters.

Pakistan and India swap lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and 1st July.

Pakistan has a higher rate of freeing Indian prisoners than the Indian rate of freeing Pakistan prisoners, according to the report.

Last year in July, Pakistan had released 20 Indian fishermen detained in the Malir Jail in Karachi.

There are still over 500 Indian prisoners in the Malir jail in Karachi.