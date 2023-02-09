Share:

RAWALPINDI - At least 12 terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Tali­ban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a successful intelligence based opera­tion (IBO) conducted on the night of February 7-8 by the Security Forces in Lakki Marwat area.

According to a press re­lease issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, all the 12 terrorists were killed during exchange of fire. The terrorists’ movement and ac­tivities were being watched by intelligence tentacles for the last one week. The ter­rorists were lured in by pro­viding a vehicle for escape that was intercepted and neutralised. During the op­eration, weapons, ammu­nition and Afghan curren­cy was also recovered from the terrorists. The Securi­ty Forces were carrying out clearance operation in the area. The locals appreciat­ed the operation and lauded the efforts of Pakistan Army in eliminating terrorism.