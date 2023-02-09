Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway Authority (NHA) has promoted 22 officers of Grade-19 and 20 into next grades and placed them into different positions.

It is worth noting here that the promotions were long due as the regular meetings of Selection Committee for Promotions (CSP) were not held. Now, incumbent management of the NHA under the strict directions of the Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood had conducted a meeting of the SCP in January 2023.

Following the recommendations of the committee, a notification is issued for the promotion of 22 officers of engineering and finance cadre while promotion of two officers has been deferred due to pending efficiency and discipline proceedings against them.

The officers promoted from BS- 20 to BS-21 include Shahid Ahsanullah, Tufail Ahmed Shaikh, Arbab Ali Dhakan and Abdul Rauf Shaikh while the case for the promotion of Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahlah is deferred due to pending inquiries and incomplete documents. Another officer of BS-20 of the Finance Cadre also could not get promotion as he has been put under watch under Rule 7(d) of Civil Servant Rules.

Meanwhile, BS-19 officers of the engineering cadre including Muneer Ahmed Memon, Ayaz Umer Memon, Ghulam Mujtaba Memon, Mukhtar Ahmed Durrani, Muhammad Sultan Abro, Manzoor Ahmed Arbab, Jamal Abdul Nasir, Muhammad Saqib, Naseem Arif, Murshid Amin Khattak, Azeem Tahir, Parkash Lahano, Ikram-us-Saqlain Hyder have been promoted to BS-20 whereas the case for promotion of Muhammad Shahid has been deferred due to pending inquiries against him.

Bs-19 officers Muhammad Azam and Abdul Waheed (finance cadre) and Rasool Bux Mallah of LM and IS cadre were also promoted to the Grade 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that 5 out of 22 officers were given anticipatory promotions, as five seats are set to be vacated in coming months to accommodate some of the blue eyed officers.

It is pertinent to mention here that there was no thumb rule for anticipatory promotions laid down in the relevant rules but the authority has utilised its discretionary powers in this regard.

When questioned in this regard by this scribe, Member Administration NHA Zahir Shah explained that the authority has decided to give anticipatory promotions against those posts which are going to be vacant in coming months.

He however accepted that in this matter the authority has used its discretionary powers but avoided to give promotions against those seats which are far away from the vacancy.