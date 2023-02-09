Share:

Relief activities are ongoing in the earthquake-affected areas of Turkiye and Syria on behalf of the Alkhidmat Foundation. President of AlKhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Dr. Hafeez Ur Rehman, said that the “Qaraz Bhi. Farz Bhi” campaign under Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan was launched to speed up relief activities. Turkish people have generously helped Pakistan in any calamity and now that they need us, we will not be left behind in any way.

Al-Khidmat Foundation is collecting donations for Turkish brothers and sisters from the country and abroad, and with the help of brother organizations in Turkiye, the provision of cooked food, warm clothes, Food packages, tents, beds and blankets continues. Dr. HafeezUr Rehman said that the team of doctors from the AlKhidmat Foundation is reaching Turkiye with the necessary equipment and medicines and will soon start medical operations in the affected areas.

On the other hand, the Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan, Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, has reached Turkiye with his team to supervise the assistance and relief activities for the earthquake victims, where he met the officials of the Turkish charitable organization Hayrat Foundation and IHH as well as the Pakistani youth. Discussed the role of Pakistani students and the business community in earthquake-affected areas. He urged the youth to join the relief teams to help save precious lives in the earthquake-affected areas.