The Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) in crackdowns against smugglers of contraband items countrywide, arrested five drug peddlers and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession.

According to a spokesperson of the ANF, the force recovered 72 kg of hashish from the pick-up vehicle near Karachi Toll Plaza Super Highway and arrested two drug peddlers.

The force at Faisalabad Airport seized 84 heroin capsules from the stomach of an accused who was going to Bahrain on Flight No. GF 791. 1

The ANF at Islamabad International Airport recovered one heroin capsule from the stomach of a Nigerian citizen who was going back home on Flight No. QR 615.

In another operation, the force near Attock Salar Chowk seized 2 kg of hashish and arrested the accused.

In a joint operation of ANF and FC in Khyber recovered 35 kg of hashish from plastic bags at the Pak-Afghan border.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the arrested accused.