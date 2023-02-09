Share:

MARDAN - All Pakistan Clerks’ Association (APCA) central general secretary Aurangzeb Kashmiri has alleged that illegal promotions of clerks were made in the Directorate General (DG) Health office while the government turned a silent spectator.

Mr Kashmiri while expressing his views to the media on Wednesday claimed that a few corrupt elements in the DG Health office used the DG office as a bargaining centre, earning the department a bad reputation. T

he GS demanded that the Caretaker Chief Minister, Minister for Health, and other officials form a high-level committee to investigate the matter, or else the APCA will call a province-wide protest for their rights