LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday granted protective bail to Musa Elahi, son of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Waja­hat Hussain, till February 15 in a case of attacking a local PML-N leader’s house in Gujrat.

The single bench comprising Justice Tariq Sal­eem Sheikh heard the petition filed by Musa Elahi for protective bail. Musa Elahi along with his coun­sel appeared before the court at the start of pro­ceedings. The petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that Gujrat police had registered a case against his client and others on charge of attack­ing the house of a local PML-N leader.

He submitted that the case had been registered with malafide intention. He submitted that the pe­titioner wanted to appear before the anti-terror­ism court but it was feared that the police might arrest him. He pleaded with the court to grant pro­tective bail to his client so he could appear before the court concerned.

The court, after hearing arguments of the peti­tioner’s counsel, granted protective bail to Musa Elahi till February 15. Karianwala Police had reg­istered a case against PML-Q leader Wajahat Hus­sain, his son Musa Elahi and others under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code for attacking the house of a local PML-N leader.