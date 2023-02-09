Share:

ATTOCK - Police have arrested 10 outlaws from different areas. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, Attock Khurd police arrested two kite sellers Fayyaz Mehmood and Umar Farooq and recovered 1,090 kites and six rolls of strings from their possession.

In another attempt, Jand police arrested Ahsan Saddam and Hasnat Amir and recovered two pistols from them. In a third attempt, Khaur police arrested four gamblers Haidar Ali, Atif Ali, Naveed Ahmad and Waqar Ahmad and recovered Rs 372500 bet money from their possession. Yet in another attempt, Hazro police arrested Arsalan and Saif who had stolen different valuables worth Rs 0.5 million from a shop.