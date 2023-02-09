Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo on Thursday approved the establishment of a civil services academy in Quetta aimed at the capacity building of civil servants of BPS17 and higher.

The CM approved the summary sent by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) and Rs100 million would be released in the fiscal year 2022-23 for administrative and operational expenses. On the other hand, the academic block of the Rural Development Academy would be redeveloped for the establishment of the academy at the cost of Rs8.21 million.