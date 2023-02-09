Share:

LAHORE-A ceremony is being organised in Lahore on February 12 to pay tribute to the late noted industrialist of Pakistan, SM Muneer, for showing unwavering lifelong commitment to several noble charitable causes in the country.

The non-profit, Green Crescent Trust (GCT), and noted businessman and APTMA Patron-in-Chief, Dr Gohar Ejaz, have joined hands to jointly organize the event. Punjab Governor, Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, and provincial Industries Minister, SM Taneer, will grace the event as chief guest and guest of honor.

The ceremony will be attended by noted businessmen, industrialists, concerned philanthropists, and donors who support noteworthy charitable initiatives in the country.

On the occasion, funds will be raised for the education of at least 10,000 children belonging to the destitute families in the country. These children are enrolled in the charitable schools of the GCT in the underprivileged and remote parts of the country.

The GCT has been running a network of 160 charitable schools with an enrolment of 30,900 children from less-deprived areas.

GCT, CEO, Zahid Saeed said that the late SM Muneer was one of the leading patrons of the drive of his charity to provide quality school education to the children of the backward areas.

He said the GCT would carry forward the mission of the late leading industrialist and philanthropist by increasing both the number of charitable schools and enrolment of the children from underprivileged areas in them.

He said the GCT had the aim to increase the number of its charitable schools to 250 with an enrolment of 100,000 out-of-school children till 2025. More such fundraisers will soon be organized in Sailkot, Faisalabad, and Islamabad to support the same charitable enrolment drive.

Renowned TV actor, Adnan Siddiqui, and GCT Trustee Abrar Ahmed will also attend the ceremony to show their commitment to the cause of enrolling out-of-school children.