LAHORE - Consul General of China Mr. Zhao Shiren met with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office on Wednesday.

Matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancing cooperation in various sectors especially overcoming smog came under discussion along with CPEC projects.

While talking with the Chinese Consul General, the chief minister said that Pakistan-China friendship had always stood the test of time. Mohsin Naqvi appreciated that China had overcome the problem of smog with the help of latest technology as its air purified towers technology proved to be beneficial with regard to controlling smog.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed the desire to benefit from Chinese technology in order to overcome smog across Punjab, especially in Lahore. The caretaker chief minister stated that the Punjab government would welcome Chinese cooperation to cope up with smog hazards.

The Chinese Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren said that China would continue its cooperation with the Punjab government in various sectors. He vowed that China would give complete assistance to the Punjab government regarding overcoming the smog problem. He extended an invitation to the caretaker CM to visit China and added that he would be pleased if the Punjab chief minister visits China. Mohsin Naqvi stated that China was very close to his heart and hopefully, he would plan a visit to China at the earliest.

CM-led task force to enhance agriculture productivity

A taskforce for agriculture has been formed on the orders of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to enhance agriculture productivity.

The taskforce will firm up actionable suggestions for increasing agricultural productivity and facilitating market access for agricultural commodities.

Caretaker CM will chair the taskforce while the provincial industries minister, chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretary agriculture, secretary irrigation, secretary livestock and dairy development, heads of relevant research institutes, Gohar Ijaz, Syed Yawar Ali, Zaka Ashraf and Fawad Mukhtar will be the members of the taskforce. In this connection, the chief minister said that the taskforce will devise a workable plan to increase agricultural production by consulting stakeholders.

Facilitating market access for agricultural commodities and promotion of agricultural research will be encouraged by the government, he said and added that the government will follow the recommendations to solve the problems of farmers and to ensure better compensation for their crops. He affirmed that timely decisions will be taken based on the task force’s recommendations to drive agricultural growth.