ISLAMABAD - Charge d’ Affairs of the Chinese Embassy to Pakistan, Pang Chunxue yesterday praised the Pakistani and Chinese scientists for their services and cooperation. She said the cooperation in Science and Technology (S&T) was an important part of the China-Pakistan bilateral relations and both countries had jointly funded more than 475 research projects covering agriculture, aerospace, and chemical industry.

Speaking at a ceremony held here to celebrate China-Pakistan Space Science & Technology Cooperation, the envoy said remarkable results had been achieved since the two countries signed an intergovernmental S&T cooperation agreement in 1976. Moreover, many projects were also funded between both countries in the field of water resource protection, medical and health care, biotechnology, computer science, environment, energy, meteorology, geology, and technology management, she added. Pang Chunxue said: “We are here to have the handover ceremony of Pakistani medicinal plant seeds after a six-month orbit stay in China Space Station. The Shenzhou XIV manned spacecraft was launched into space to conduct a scientific experiment in June 2022 and returned to the ground safely last December. This is the first ever that Pakistani plants were in space. The experiment will surely be recorded in the history of China-Pakistan friendship and a landmark of S&T cooperation.”

She said the bilateral S&T cooperation had also been included under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which will surely provide strong support to the high-quality and sustainable development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). China’s international S&T cooperation was committed to being open, shared, and inclusive. Space exploration was a common cause of mankind. China insists on conducting cooperation in space exploration based on equality, mutual benefit, peaceful use, and inclusive development, she added. Charge d’ Affairs also thanked the scientists of both sides for their joint efforts. She also appreciated the officials of the Ministry of Science and Technology of Pakistan, COMSTECH, and Pakistan Science Foundation for their contributions, and Ambassadors and representatives of COMSTECH member countries for joining us to witness this special occasion. Charge d’ Affairs of the Chinese Embassy, also highlighted that three months ago, when meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed that China will further deepen synergy between its development strategies and those of Pakistan, and solidly promote cooperation in areas such as agriculture, science and technology, and people’s livelihood.

This event is another vivid example of implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries. Both countries are committed to building a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, she maintained. She emphasized that China-Pakistan friendship needs to be passed on from generation to generation and “we are delighted to witness that Pakistani teenagers have interacted with Chinese astronauts by writing letters to them, with a Chinese astronaut responding via video. We firmly believe that this communication will surely help to light up the teenager’s space dreams.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Science and Technology with support of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, COMSTECH, International Center for Chemical and Biological Center held a ceremony to celebrate the landmark of China-Pakistan Space Science and Technology cooperation on the eve of the return of Pakistani Seeds from Chinese Space, at COMSTECH auditorium Islamabad. The ceremony was attended by the political leadership, diplomats, scientists, technologists, professionals and senior officers of the ministry and its attached organizations.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that the “Seeds in Space” project is a milestone in collaborations between scientists of both countries. The project provides a platform for researchers to share knowledge and resources, leading to economic growth. This project is a cornerstone in advancing space science, herbal medicine, and research.

Federal Minister for Planning further said that continuity of policies and political stability plays vital role in progress of any country as it was seen in China while approach of polarisation, sudden change in governments, left the country behind in today’s world. Space technology today was very critical for human development, life on earth and protection of environment, he added.

He also hoped that soon Pakistani astronauts would join the China in space missions. The seeds sent to the space include Trigonella foenum-graecum (Methi), Lawsonia inermis ( Mehni), Moringa Olefera ( Sohanjna), Withania somnifera ( ashwagandha), Tribulus Terrestris ( Gokhroo), Gossypium arboretum (Mughal punta dana) and Caesalpinia bonducella ( Kuranjwa). The scientists who contributed to the project included Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Professor Dr Atia tul Wahab, Dr. Yan Wang, Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Ahsana Dar Tariq, and Prof. Dr. Ghazala. H. Rizwani.