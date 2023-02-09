Share:

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid has ordered a fact-finding inquiry for a comprehensive investigation of the Harbin ,Kohistan car bus accident.

Commissioner Gilgit Division has been appointed as the inquiry officer of the car-bus accident.

Khalid Khurshid has directed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the car-bus road accident incident and submit a report within 10 days.

In the inquiry report, a complete review of the accident-prone vehicles and all other factors has been conducted and recommendations have been made to prevent such heartbreaking incidents in the future.