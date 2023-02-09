Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has ordered Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan to ensure his presence in Murree to control traffic mess along with wardens during expected snowfall.

“The traffic wardens and officers should regulate the traffic rush with commitment and dedication in the hill station as a large number of tourists will go to Murree to enjoy snowfall,” he said while chairing a high level meeting at Jinnah Hall here on Wednesday.

The meeting held to review the arrangements of various departments to facilitate the tourists was attended by DC Murree Hassan Waqar Chema, CTO Taimoor Khan, AC Murree Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Medical Superintendent (MS) Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, officers of PDMA, DSP Traffic Murree, officers of Islamabad capital police, Rescue 1122 and officers from forest department. All the officers briefed CPO about the arrangement being made to facilitate the tourists during snowfall. Addressing the meeting, CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has directed CTO Taimoor Khan to ensure his presence in Murree to monitor the duties of wardens to control traffic rush.

“Extra force should be deployed in the hill station to avoid traffic mess,” he said adding that officers of all the departments should coordinate with each other to facilitate the tourists. He said that Murree Tourism Police has been directed to guide and facilitate the tourists for 24 hours. He said that the local police will also assist Murree Tourism Police in maintaining law and order. “We will take all the possible steps to guide and facilitate the tourists in Murree during expected snowfall,” said CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari.