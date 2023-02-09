Share:

RAWALPINDI - A highly dangerous dacoit escaped from custody of a team of Islamabad police by cutting steel floor of prison van which brought him from Adiala Jail and parked in premises of district court in Islamabad, informed sources on Wednesday.

Two days after escape from prison van, police still did not find the dacoit identified as Nauman Ikhlaq, who was earlier arrested by Koral police station officials in a dacoity case and sent him to Adiala Jail.

A case has been registered against a police officer (guard incharge) with Margalla Police Station on charges of showing negligence that led to escape of prisoner. Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Warraich also confirmed escape of an inmate from a prison van in premises of District Courts Islamabad. Investigators of PS Margalla are still trying to piece together how Nauman Ikhlaq managed to cut steel floor of prison van through a metal cutter and fled on feet from a heavily guarded district court, said sources.