Share:

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday urged the business community and philanthropists to generously give donations in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for earthquake victims of Turkiye.

During a virtual interaction with the members of the business community, business leaders, heads of commerce chambers, heads of corporate bodies, bankers and bankers associationsat FBR Headquarters, Ishaq Dar said that Turkiye always stood by Pakistan in every difficult time and today we should reciprocate the gesture by helping our Turkish brethren affected by a terrific earthquake.

He apprised them of the decision of the cabinet meeting held on 7th February, 2023 to set up Prime Minister Relief fund to support Turkiye earthquake victims and stand with brotherly country in its difficult time.

He said that during cabinet meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the cabinet members offered Dua-e-Mughfirat for those killed in the earthquake and special prayer for the injured for their early recovery. The minister further said that the cabinet members will contribute their one-month salary and the government servants above Grade-18 will donate their one-day salary in Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for the victims of the Turkiye’s earthquake to show solidarity with Turkiye in its difficult time.

Ishaq Dar further shared that Pakistan and Turkiye share a long-standing relationship of mutual trust, harmony and brotherhood. Both countries have stood by each other during times of crisis. He expressed resolve of the government and Pakistani nation to support and stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters during these testing times. The Finance Minster made an appeal to the members of the business community, business leaders, heads of commerce chambers, heads of corporate bodies, bankers, bankers associations, etc for generous donations and contributions in the relief funds for the earthquake victims. He also shared the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund account number and title established in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) ie ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Turkiye Earthquake Victims (IBAN: PK18NBPA0001004182864740).’

Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Revenue, Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, SAPM/Chairman RRMC, Asim Ahmad, Chairman FBR, and members FBR were also present during the interaction.

Sulaiman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms Naima Ansari, President Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Irfan Siddiqui, President Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Arif Ehsan Malik, Chairman All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association, Muhammad Ali Tabba, Chairman All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman All Pakistan Textile Mills Association, Ziad Bashir, Chairman Gul Ahmad, Khurram Mukhtar, APTMA, Farukh Hussain Khan, MD/CEO, Pakistan Stock Exchange, Ali Hussam Asghar, Chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, Ch Muhammad Zaka Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association, Abrar Hussain, CEO National Foods Ltd, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President HBL, President Faisal Bank Ltd and other heads of banks and businessmen also participated in the interaction.