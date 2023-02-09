Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Derawar Fort and Dilwash Stadium in Cholistan to review ar­rangements for the Inter­national Cholistan Desert Rally. He inspected the ral­ly track, arrangements for events at the Dilwash Sta­dium, and the sites for the food court, and handicraft stalls. Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Com­missioner (AC) Yazman Mujahid Abbas, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, SDO Cholistan De­velopment Authority Im­tiaz Lashari, and other rel­evant officers were present on the occasion. The DC reviewed traffic manage­ment, route management, security plan, parking, and other arrangements. He directed that all the ar­rangements for the Inter­national Cholistan Desert Rally should be completed timely. He also inspected the construction work on Kunde Bridge.