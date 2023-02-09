KHANEWAL - Newly posted Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu started visiting the health facilities established at Tehsil Headquarters after assuming charge. During his visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Kabirwala, he reviewed the medical facilities, Emergency OPD, service delivery in wards, medicine supply, attendance of doctors and staff and checked cleanliness. The DC also checked the work of under construction Pediatric Block and showed his satisfaction. He gave orders to complete the work within the deadline. On this occasion, he said that a special grant has been given by the Punjab government to improve the condition of the hospital. He further said that online medico-legal system of MLC certificate should be made transparent. “The district administration will provide the best health facilities to the people at their doorsteps,” the DC said, adding that the purpose of the visits to the hospitals is to check the facilities and improve them
