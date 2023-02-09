Share:

KHANEWAL - Newly posted Deputy Commissioner (DC) Was­eem Hamid Sandhu started visiting the health facilities established at Tehsil Head­quarters after assuming charge. During his visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospi­tal Kabirwala, he reviewed the medical facilities, Emergency OPD, service delivery in wards, medicine supply, attendance of doc­tors and staff and checked cleanliness. The DC also checked the work of un­der construction Pediatric Block and showed his sat­isfaction. He gave orders to complete the work within the deadline. On this occa­sion, he said that a special grant has been given by the Punjab government to im­prove the condition of the hospital. He further said that online medico-legal system of MLC certificate should be made transpar­ent. “The district admin­istration will provide the best health facilities to the people at their doorsteps,” the DC said, adding that the purpose of the visits to the hospitals is to check the fa­cilities and improve them