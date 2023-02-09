Share:

FAISALABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) re­leased the schedule for the by-election in NA-107-Faisalabad-VII here on Wednesday.

According to the schedule issued by District Election Commissioner-I Faisalabad/ Returning Officer NA-107 Basal Akram, the polling in the constituency would be held on March 19.

The nomination papers will be accepted from February 10-14. The initial list of candidates will be displayed on February 15 while scrutiny of pa­pers would be held on February 18. The appeal against acceptance or rejection of nomination pa­pers would be filed on February 22.

The revised list of candidates would be displayed on February 28. The date of withdrawal of papers would be March 1, while the final list of candidates would be displayed on the same date. The election symbols will be allotted on March 2.