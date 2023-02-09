Share:

The finance ministry on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asking to delay the demand for an extra grant for holding elections until the economy got better.

The ECP had, earlier, requested the government to increase the grant for elections from Rs47 billion to Rs61 billion. The finance ministry told that the ECP had requested Rs52 billion for the elections and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) subsequently released Rs5 billion followed by the preparations to release another Rs10 billion.

The letter while citing the financial crunch as the reason demanded details of the ECP’s expenditures.