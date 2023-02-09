Share:

LAHORE - Fuel shortage hit the populated cities on second consecutive day including the provincial capital, as many petrol stations in different areas run dry in wake of “limited supply” by the companies. Hun­dreds from different cities com­plained that no fuel was available in fuel stations while long queues were spotted at petrol pumps which were offering only limited fuel. ‘Petrol pumps have either no or a limited supply of petrol for a couple of days due to limited sup­ply from the oil marketing compa­nies’, said by Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association’s secretary in­formation Khawaja Atif while talk­ing to APP. He said that the associa­tion could do nothing in this regard adding that all the problems were on companies’ end however, the situation would be normalized on increase in fuel prices. On the oth­er hand, Commissioner Lahore ordered the officers to monitor fuel situation at petrol pumps, over receiving complaints about fuel shortage in the provincial capital. Commissioner Lahore Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Rand­hawa directed the Assistant Com­missioners, Price Magistrates and zonal officers to visit and check fuel stock at petrol pumps and submit a report in this regard. He issued directions to all the depu­ty commissioners and assistant commissioners and field forma­tion staff of the division for strict monitoring of the situation.

BOOK FAIR AT GCU

A three-day book fair, offering up to 50 per cent discounts on books by 30 publishers, received an over­whelming response from students and teachers on the first two days of its opening at the Government College University Lahore