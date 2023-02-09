Share:

PARIS - Google on Wednesday detailed plans to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to radically change how people search for information online, one day after rival Microsoft announced a revamped version of Bing powered by AI. At an event in its Paris office, Prabhakar Raghavan, an SVP at Google, said the company will bring “the magic of generative AI” directly into its core search product and use artificial intelligence to pave the way for the “next frontier of our information products.”

Generative AI is the technology that underpins ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot tool backed by Microsoft. These tools are trained on vast troves of information online in order to generate compelling written responses to user prompts and queries. It can also be used to generate images. In his presentation, Raghavan noted this technology would allow Google’s search engine to offer more complex and conversational responses to queries, including providing bullet points ticking off the best times of year to see various constellations and also offering pros and cons for buying an electric vehicle.