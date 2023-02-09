Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan government In­formation Secretary Hamza Shafqat on Wednesday said that the provincial govern­ment was determined to develop the newspaper in­dustry and solve the prob­lems of the journalist com­munity on a priority basis. He expressed these views on the occasion of the visit of the Chief Public Rela­tions Officer of Balochistan to Quetta. On this occasion, Director Advertisement Syed Tanveer Akhtar and Deputy Director Najeebul­lah briefed him about the advertisement section and various sections of the de­partment. Officers Welfare Association President In­ayat Rehman and senior officers of the department were also present on the occasion. The provincial information secretary said that in light of the directives of Balochistan Chief Minis­ter (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, measures were be­ing taken on an emergency basis for the immediate payment of the due amount (bills) to the newspapers against government adver­tisements. He also directed the officers incharge of the concerned sections to speed up the process of payment of dues to newspapers and journalists. While appre­ciating the overall perfor­mance of the department, he expressed the belief that the staff of the department would make possible the timely and effective pro­motion of ongoing govern­ment projects in a more comprehensive manner. He directed that the infor­mation cell established in Directorate General Public Relations should be acti­vated immediately, and a report should be submitted in that regard. He said that all biennial incharges and article writers should be instructed not only to write articles and features on the development projects of the provincial govt, but also to post the same on the social media handles of the Public Relations Department for public awareness.