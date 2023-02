Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government's youth loan scheme is benefiting hundreds of thousands of unemployed youth in the country.

He was talking to founder of Akhuwat Foundation Amjad Saqib in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the foundation for providing interest free loans to youth on easy terms.

Amjad Saqib apprised the Prime Minister of Akhuwat foundation's provision of interest-free loans to the flood affected people.