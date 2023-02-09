Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednes­day said that the incumbent provin­cial government was taking practical steps to develop the province with an aim to provide amenities to the mass­es, particularly in backward areas.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons called on him at CM Secretariat here.

The CM said the media was the eyes, ears and tongue of the people. There would be no promotion of ter­rorists which could reduce terrorism by 70 percent if the media shows re­sponsibility.

He said that the situation was im­proving with positive measures, say­ing that Reko-diq project case had been lost in international court but the provincial government took part in it and made it a big achievement.

He said that Balochistan was a backward province receiving very little money in view of NFC Award. There would be no compromise on security, saying that financially, the position of the province was weak, but we were trying our best to im­prove the police for improvement of law and order situation.

Regarding mines and minerals, we invited investors from all foreign countries, their protection and provi­sion of facilities is the responsibility of the government of Balochistan, he said. The CM said that media per­sonnel have given full support to the successful match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in a peaceful environ­ment which was commendable.

ACTING SPEAKER FOR PROVISION OF FACILITIES TO PEOPLE AT DOORSTEPS

Balochistan Assembly Acting Speaker Sardar Babar Khan Musakhel on Wednesday said that steps would be taken to provide all facilities to people at their doorsteps. He ex­pressed these views while visiting his constituency Musakhel where he held a series of meetings with the public at his residence. He has also issued orders to solve the problems after lis­tening to the problems of the people.